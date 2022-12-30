Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Decreases By 42.0%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXGBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,277. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

