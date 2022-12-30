Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Declines By 44.6%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 61,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,084. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

