Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Declines By 77.9%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $169.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

