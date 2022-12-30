Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Expands By 699.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 699.8% from the November 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 11,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,210. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

