Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Grows By 97.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS remained flat at $11.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,691. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

