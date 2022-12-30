Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 67.4%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

KNOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.