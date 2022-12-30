Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Rises By 2,346.7%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 2,346.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Legacy Education Alliance stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

