Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Declines By 76.1%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.40 ($12.13) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

