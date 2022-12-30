Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 78.7%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 2,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter worth $851,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

