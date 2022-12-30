Short Interest in New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Decreases By 98.2%

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Generation Consumer Group Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NGCG stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,223. New Generation Consumer Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.
New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.