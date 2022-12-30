Short Interest in New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Decreases By 98.2%

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NGCG stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,223. New Generation Consumer Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

