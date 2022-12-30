Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Drops By 19.5%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NVR stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,640.00. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,978.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,473.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,283.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

