Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Decreases By 42.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 108,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,423. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

