Short Interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Decreases By 21.4%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 19,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,283. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

