Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Decreases By 23.3%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,129. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

