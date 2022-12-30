Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Declines By 19.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PROSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($88.83) to €87.40 ($92.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prosus from €93.00 ($98.94) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €75.00 ($79.79) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €99.00 ($105.32) to €94.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Prosus stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,454. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

