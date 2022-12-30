Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 54.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Renault Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNLSY. Barclays raised their price target on Renault from €28.00 ($29.79) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Renault from €34.00 ($36.17) to €36.00 ($38.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

