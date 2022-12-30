Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Increases By 227.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 13,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

