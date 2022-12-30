Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Increases By 227.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 13,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.