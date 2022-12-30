Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 20.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 15,624,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62,153.5 days.
Saipem Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Saipem has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $60.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.
About Saipem
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.