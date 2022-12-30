Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 20.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 15,624,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62,153.5 days.

Saipem Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Saipem has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $60.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

