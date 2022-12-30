Short Interest in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Expands By 400.0%

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE STET remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,887. ST Energy Transition I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

ST Energy Transition I (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 633,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,433 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ST Energy Transition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

