Short Interest in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Expands By 400.0%

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE STET remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,887. ST Energy Transition I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.
ST Energy Transition I (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.
ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.
