Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Drops By 40.0%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starpharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPHRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. Starpharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

