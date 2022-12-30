Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expands By 28.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil purchased 35,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryve Foods news, Director B. Luke Weil bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 116,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $53,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,035.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 353,831 shares of company stock valued at $227,240. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.