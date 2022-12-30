Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 58.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of TAIPY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.45.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
