Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 45.3%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Takara Bio stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
