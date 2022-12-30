Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 45.3%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Takara Bio stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

