Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Declines By 80.0%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at 35.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of 35.00 and a 52-week high of 35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 35.95.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

