Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Expands By 93.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

MXF stock remained flat at $14.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

