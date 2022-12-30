Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Expands By 93.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
MXF stock remained flat at $14.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $16.87.
The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
