Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 39.5%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of THKLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

