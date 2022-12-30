Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Rises By 30.8%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

THCPW remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCPW. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at $2,942,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

