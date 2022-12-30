Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 94.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 2,542,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

