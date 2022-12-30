Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 19.6%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 1,367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,996.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TISNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TIS in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $27.20 during trading hours on Friday. TIS has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Further Reading

