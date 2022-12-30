Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Declines By 55.3%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at 18.75 on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Toho Gas has a 12-month low of 18.75 and a 12-month high of 18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

