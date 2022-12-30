Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Increases By 161.8%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TSS Price Performance

TSSI stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Get TSS alerts:

About TSS

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.