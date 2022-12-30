Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Grows By 107.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth about $4,617,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 348,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 598,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1,670.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 402,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

