Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Drops By 39.0%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Velodyne Lidar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLDRW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,129. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

