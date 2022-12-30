Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Drops By 50.7%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,694. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.