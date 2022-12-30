Shweta Maniar Sells 3,786 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SeaSpine Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 381,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.