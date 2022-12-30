Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0022

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $116.68 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,419.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00407208 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021344 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00883248 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00094031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00585919 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006061 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00252108 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,857,982,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
