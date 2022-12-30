Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

SBNY traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. 6,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

