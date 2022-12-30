Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $8.71. Sims shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

SMSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

