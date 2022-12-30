Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Down 1.1%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €85.55 ($91.01) and last traded at €85.70 ($91.17). Approximately 13,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.65 ($92.18).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.87 and its 200 day moving average is €99.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

