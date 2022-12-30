SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,471,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 14,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 937.8 days.

SJM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

(Get Rating)

See Also

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.