SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,471,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 14,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 937.8 days.
SJM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
About SJM
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.