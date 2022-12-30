Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Skinvisible Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKVI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Skinvisible has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $451,917.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Skinvisible alerts:

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Skinvisible

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skinvisible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinvisible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.