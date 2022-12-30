SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981 in the last ninety days. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SMBK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

