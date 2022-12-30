SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) versus WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Financial Analysis

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 7 0 2.88 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 185.65%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than WidePoint.

This table compares SmartRent and WidePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.18 -$71.96 million -0.51 -4.57 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.18 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.05

WidePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Summary

SmartRent beats WidePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About WidePoint

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.