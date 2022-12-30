Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $88.18 million and $4.80 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,651,339,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,651,306,419 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

