Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

