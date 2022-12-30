Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 860.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDAF remained flat at $23.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.50 ($25.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

