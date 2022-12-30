Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $399.42

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 399.42 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 362.50 ($4.37). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47), with a volume of 27,502 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £202.04 million and a P/E ratio of 755.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.21.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

