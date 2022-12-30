SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.94 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

