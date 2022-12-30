SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,200. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

