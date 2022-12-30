SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 70,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,505. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.